Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $40,546.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.04 billion and approximately $40,546.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,089,167 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34676881 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $47,291.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

