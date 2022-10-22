XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.79

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.79 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.50). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,532,821 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

