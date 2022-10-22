Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

