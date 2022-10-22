Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.83. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 219,208 shares changing hands.
YGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
The firm has a market cap of C$240.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.88.
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
