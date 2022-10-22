yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Cap of $279.94 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $279.94 million and $19.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $7,640.82 or 0.39853236 BTC on major exchanges.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
