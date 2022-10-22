YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.33% of YETI worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 792,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

