Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Up 2.1%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

