Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 99,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,736,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $251,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.