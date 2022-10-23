1,115 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $223.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

