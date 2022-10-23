116,300 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $156.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

