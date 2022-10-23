16,048 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 344,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 52,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $92.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

