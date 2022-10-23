1,825 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dover by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 33.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

