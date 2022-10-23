27,249 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $50.87 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

