274,443 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,187 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 74,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 8,114,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,934. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

