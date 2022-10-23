30,000 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

ARKF opened at $15.54 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

