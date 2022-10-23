43,918 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,120 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,514,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,250,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

