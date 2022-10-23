4,550 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

NYSE KMB opened at $113.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

