4,557 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.