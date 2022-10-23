6,739 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.