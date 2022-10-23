72,170 Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III comprises about 1.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.