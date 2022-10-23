Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits One Day Volume of $6.61 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00006016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

