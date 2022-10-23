Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

ABT opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

