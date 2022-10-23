Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Lessened by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

ACHC stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

