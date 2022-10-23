Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,364 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.37. 3,659,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.