Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $395.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $306.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

