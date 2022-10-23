Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $395.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $306.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.48.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

