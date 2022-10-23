Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,294 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

