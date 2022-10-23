Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after buying an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

