Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 269,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Novartis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novartis

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

