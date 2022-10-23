Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $525.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.60 and a 200-day moving average of $471.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.