Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,203 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,500,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $321.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

