aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.05 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $66.05 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006971 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

