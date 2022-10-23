aelf One Day Volume Reaches $5.12 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

