Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

