Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Terex by 9.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Terex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

