Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $244.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

