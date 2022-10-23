Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

