Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.93 or 0.27979579 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

