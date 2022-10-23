Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $37.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,524,804 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,008,541 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

