Algorand Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $34.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,525,416 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,009,153 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.