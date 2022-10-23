Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

