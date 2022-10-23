Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amarin by 53.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.