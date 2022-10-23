Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.56.

AEE stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

