American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% over 2019 to ~$12.56-12.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.70 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

