American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 11,755,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

