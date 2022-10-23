American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. 11,755,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,937. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

