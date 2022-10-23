Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Amgen worth $227,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.66. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

