Amp Price Hits $0.0048 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Amp has a market cap of $175.54 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
