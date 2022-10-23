Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $268.80

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.80.
A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LHX stock opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
