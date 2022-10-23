Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $268.80

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.80.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.