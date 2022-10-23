Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 3,424

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($41.37).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday.
SXS opened at GBX 2,825 ($34.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,817.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,847.26. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75). The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
