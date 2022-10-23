Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $255.00

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

